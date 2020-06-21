Novak Djokovic Asks Whether He's Ready To Play LeBron James One-On-One

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic believes he’s ready to take on LeBron James in a game of one-on-one. And not on the tennis court.

Djokovic, the No. 1 player in the ATP Rankings, posted a video dribbling between his legs, juking an imaginary defender and then sinking a 15-foot jumper on Twitter.

“Am I ready for a 1:1 @KingJames? 💪🏼,“ he wrote.

James responded that Djokovic was indeed ready, tweeting: “Ha! I’m going to say I think you are!! Beautiful follow-thru on that shot buddy! 💪🏾🙏🏾👑”

Perhaps, a fun matchup like this can be turned into a made-for-television event, just like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson did in The Match: Champions for Charity.

Woods teamed up with Peyton Manning to beat Mickelson and Tom Brady in May. The match had an average of 5.8 million viewers on Turner Sports channels to become the most-watched golf telecast on cable television. The event also raised more than $20 million for COVID-19 relief efforts.

James was certainly kind to Djokovic about his basketball prowess. He often throws his support behind other athletes across many sports.

When Woods won the Masters last year, which made for one of the most compelling sports comebacks ever, James tweeted: “I SALUTE YOU @TigerWoods‼️‼️‼️ #Inspired”

He recently tweeted his admiration for Ken Griffey Jr., who is starring in the documentary “Junior,” which airs at 5 p.m. PST today on MLB Network.

And James also recently tweeted his support of Sparks star Chiney Ogwumike, who joined his More Than A Vote, a voting rights coalition James helped found.

“And I wanna say THANK YOU @Chiney321!! Love you 🙏🏾✊🏾❤️👑 #MoreThanAVote #BlackQueensandKings,” James wrote.