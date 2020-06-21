AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Novak Djokovic Asks Whether He's Ready To Play LeBron James One-On-One

Jill Painter Lopez

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic believes he’s ready to take on LeBron James in a game of one-on-one. And not on the tennis court. 

Djokovic, the No. 1 player in the ATP Rankings, posted a video dribbling between his legs, juking an imaginary defender and then sinking a 15-foot jumper on Twitter. 

“Am I ready for a 1:1 @KingJames? 💪🏼,“ he wrote.

James responded that Djokovic was indeed ready, tweeting: “Ha! I’m going to say I think you are!! Beautiful follow-thru on that shot buddy! 💪🏾🙏🏾👑”

Perhaps, a fun matchup like this can be turned into a made-for-television event, just like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson did in The Match: Champions for Charity. 

Woods teamed up with Peyton Manning to beat Mickelson and Tom Brady in May. The match had an average of 5.8 million viewers on Turner Sports channels to become the most-watched golf telecast on cable television. The event also raised more than $20 million for COVID-19 relief efforts. 

James was certainly kind to Djokovic about his basketball prowess. He often throws his support behind other athletes across many sports. 

When Woods won the Masters last year, which made for one of the most compelling sports comebacks ever, James tweeted: “I SALUTE YOU @TigerWoods‼️‼️‼️ #Inspired”

He recently tweeted his admiration for Ken Griffey Jr., who is starring in the documentary “Junior,” which airs at 5 p.m. PST today on MLB Network.

And James also recently tweeted his support of Sparks star Chiney Ogwumike, who joined his More Than A Vote, a voting rights coalition James helped found. 

“And I wanna say THANK YOU @Chiney321!! Love you 🙏🏾✊🏾❤️👑 #MoreThanAVote #BlackQueensandKings,” James wrote. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers' Danny Green Still Hasn't Received Championship Ring With Toronto

Green was scheduled to get his ring when the Lakers traveled to Toronto on March 24, but the season was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jill Painter Lopez

Jeanie Buss Shares A Piece Of Hate Mail And Asks Her White Friends To Acknowledge Racism

Buss had been taught to ignore hateful letters, but she shared one on Juneteenth, encouraging people to take a stand and denounce racism.

Melissa Rohlin

Dr. Karida Brown Wants To Help The Lakers Become An Anti-Racist Organization

The Lakers hired Dr. Karida Brown as Director Of Racial Equity And Action to help the team implement real change.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Hire Dr. Karida Brown As Director Of Racial Equity And Action

The Lakers announced Thursday that they hired Brown to increase the team's knowledge of "urgent topics" and create real change.

Melissa Rohlin

Caron Butler Tried To Hide His Mountain Dew Addiction From Kobe Bryant

Butler didn't want Bryant to see him drinking soda when they played together in 2004-2005.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Calls Hall Of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. The GOAT And Says He Made Baseball Cool

The Lakers superstar praised Griffey Jr. in the documentary “Junior,” which airs on MLB Network this Sunday.

Jill Painter Lopez

JaVale McGee Posts Photo Of Humble Childhood Home And Says 'Hard Work Really Does Pay Off'

McGee, a two-time NBA champion, encouraged other people to believe in themselves and follow their dreams.

Melissa Rohlin

She Said Yes! Danny Green Got Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend

Green proposed to Blair Bashen on a beach on Sunday in Ventura and many of his Lakers teammates congratulated him on social media.

Jill Painter Lopez

Charles Barkley Disagrees With Kyrie Irving And Dwight Howard, Says It Would Be 'Stupid' For Players Not To Play

Barkley said it would be a "catastrophic mistake" for NBA players to sit out the season.

Melissa Rohlin

Kyle Kuzma Has Pointed Words For Police Officers Who Continue To Use Unreasonable Force

The Laker tweeted about continued police brutality, tweeting, “this continuing to happen during this time shows you that they don’t give a damn about you and they want you to see and know it.”

Jill Painter Lopez