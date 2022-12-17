Lakers News: Nuggets Missing A Starter, Lakers Missing Some Bench Depth

In 15 minutes at Crypto.com Arena, your 11-16 Los Angeles Lakers will try to inch that much closer to a .500 record on the season against one of the better teams in the Western Conference, the 17-10 Denver Nuggets.

So who all will be available to suit up tonight? Let's dive in to the two NBA's latest injury report to find out.

Lakers All-Stars Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) are both available tonight, so clearly their ailments weren't greatly impacted by either player's 42+ minute output Tuesday night.

L.A. will, however, be missing reserve power forward/center Wenyen Gabriel (sprained left shoulder) and deep-bench backup forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (sprained right ankle). Gabriel's health status had been upgraded to day-to-day recently, but apparently he'll need a bit more seasoning before he's ready to return to the hardwood. Toscano-Anderson is expected to remain sidelined a bit longer, but has also been more of a fringe part of the team's rotation, so his absence won't have a big impact on the floor at least.

Two-way Lakers players Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider are both with L.A.'s NBAGL club in El Segundo, the South Bay Lakers. In 14 games with South Bay (one start), Pippen, a 6'3" point guard out of Vanderbilt, is averaging 23. 9 points on .461/.363/.779 shooting splits, 4.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Due to a navicular foot injury, Swider has appeared in just one game for South Bay. In that contest, the 6'9" forward out of Syracuse scored 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the floor, grabbed nine rebounds and chipped in two dimes.

The Nuggets will be missing frequently-injured starting small forward Michael Porter Jr., who is dealing with a left heel strain. Two-way point guard Collin Gillespie will also be unavailable for Denver with a fractured right lower leg. Two-way player Jack White (not that one) and rookie swingman Peyton Watson are both currently with Denver's NBA G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold.