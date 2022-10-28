Lakers News: Odds And Lines Ahead Of Tonight's Lakers-Timberwolves Bout

As we noted in our injury report today, your Los Angeles Lakers' three priciest players (in order: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis) may sit out tonight's game, which will pit the 0-4 Lakers against the 3-2 new-look Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

James (sore left foot) and Westbrook (sore left hamstring) are listed as being probable to play through their own ailments, while Davis is apparently a game-time decision with a sore lower back. It's going to be tough to do a lot of informed gambling (only in the states and nations where that is legal, of course) when the availability for so many of the team's highest-usage players is so murky.

But let's try anyway!

The Timberwolves' Spread

Minnesota is obviously the favorite, given that it's a much better team and will be playing at home against an already-hurting Lakers squad. Per The Action Network, the consensus spread lists the Timberwolves as -6.5 point favorites, with that line moving to as much as -7 on some sites. If a mostly-healthy L.A.'s preseason performance (a five-point loss) against Minnesota is to be believed, the Lakers could hit the under.

The Projected Combined Score

This is expected to be a high-scoring affair, with the over/under for both teams' combined points total listed at 230. That's putting a lot of trust in the ability of a Lakers team that could be missing at least its second-best player, and perhaps its first, to generate offense. Color me dubious.

Rudy Gobert's Double-Double Odds

The line for new Timberwolves starting center Rudy Gobert registering a double-double is -380. Given how frequently he's achieved that mark across the team's five games thus far (twice), and how bad L.A.'s non-Anthony Davis/LeBron James big men are, you should probably go ahead and take that bet. The 7'1" Frenchman is averaging 13.6 points on 65.9% shooting, 14 rebounds and 1.6 blocks a night.

Lonnie Walker IV's Total Points And Rebounds

The Lakers' lone semi-consistent roster bright spot this season, 6'4" starting shooting guard/small forward Lonnie Walker IV, has performed admirably on both sides of the ball thus far this season. The Action Network lists his over/under on combined points and rebounds at 18.5. For the year, he is averaging 15.3 points (on .436/.174/.750 shooting splits), three rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.8 blocks a night. Were he to hit his averages, he would actually land on the under. But with probably Davis absent, it seems quite possible Walker will be leaned on more to score. It's worth a wager!