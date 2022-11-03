Your Los Angeles Lakers will strive to keep the good vibes alive tonight when they host Zion Williamson and his New Orleans Pelicans tonight. Los Angeles recorded its first win of the season Sunday against the Denver Nuggets at home, and is hoping to have similar success against a similarly talented opponent.

It appears that L.A. will be a bit healthier than we initially anticipated. Though star big man Anthony Davis, dealing with lower back tightness, had been listed as questionable in the team's most recent injury report, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports writes that the 6'10" vet intends to play tonight as his team goes for its second straight victory.

It is now official that versatile forward Herb Jones, one of the Pelicans' premiere defenders, will miss tonight's contest, per Mike Trudell of Lakers.com. Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans' second-best scorer is still out in the league's concussion protocols.

So what does all this mean for your Lakers? Quite simply, they have a decent chance to win tonight! So, you know, bet accordingly. Here are some of our favorite options, courtesy of the Action Network.

The Pelicans' -3.5 Spread

New Orleans is favored to win. Which makes sense, given that it's a better, deeper club. But L.A. is healthier, hungry, and home. Take the under.

Patrick Beverley's Combined Rebounds + Assists

The over/under line for Pat Bev's cumulative total rebounds and assists is set as 7.5. For the season, he is averaging 3.8 boards and 2.8 dimes, which would total out to 7.6. Though the Pelicans don't have Herb Jones tonight surveying the perimeter, pocket-picker Jose Alvarado lurks. This writer would recommend playing it safe and taking the under.

LeBron James's Total "Stocks"

This number (combined steals and blocks) is set at 1.5. James is currently averaging 1.5 steals a night and 0.7 blocks. Given that he's been playing power forward for much of this season, one would expect him to nab at least one block tonight, and he's generally good for a steal. Try the over on for size if you're feeling frisky.