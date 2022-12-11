Lakers News: Odds And Lines For Early Pistons-Lakers Game

Today, your Los Angeles Lakers will do battle against Cade Cunningham's Detroit Pistons... without Cade Cunningham. It should be a walk in the park, and, assuming L.A. does take care of business, will help the team improve its record during this six-game road jaunt to 3-3.

Here are usual are some of our favorite odds and lines ahead of today's action, via The Action Network.

The Game Spread

L.A. is favored to win today, with the line set at 5.5. With Detroit out its top player/playmaker and clearly hoping to tank, look for the Lakers to cruise past that projected margin. Bet on the over.

Combined Points And Rebounds For Anthony Davis

The Lakers' All-NBA starting center has been on fire of late. Across 11 of his past 12 games, he has scored 24 or more points and pulled down 10 or more rebounds -- and that 12th game could effectively be ruled an incomplete, as Davis left late in the first quarter with an illness. Of course, the Vegas oddsmakers are clearly aware of this, as they have set his combined total for a fairly lofty 39.5.

In his last ten full games, Davis is averaging 31.3 points on 65.9% shooting (!), 13.7 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals. Take that over.

Lonnie Walker IV's Made Three Pointers

The Lakers starting small forward has emerged as one of the team's most reliable long range shooters across L.A.'s first 25 games this season. The 24-year-old is nailing 2.0 of his 5.3 long range tries a night. His 37.6% three-point percentage is actually the second-best on the team, and the best for a consistent rotation player (rookie shooting guard Max Christie, who has struggled to crack Darvin Ham's lineups since returning from an injury, is making 42.1% of his 2.1 treys per game). Walker's over/under for made triples today is 1.5. Bet on the over.