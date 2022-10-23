Lakers News: Odds And Lines For Today's Trail Blazers-Lakers Matchup

Today, your 0-2 Los Angeles Lakers will tip off at 12:30 p.m. PT against the visiting 2-0 Portland Trail Blazers, hoping to secure their first victory of the young 2022-23 season against a somewhat less-intimidating team than the Golden State Warriors or Los Angeles Clippers. L.A.'s top players will be healthy.

DataSkrive of USA Today supplies a variety of intriguing betting lines and odds from Tipico Sportsbook ahead of the third game that counts this year. In a happy change of pace, the Lakers are actually three-point favorites (3.5 on some sites) to win the Crypto.com Arena matchup. The line on the two teams' projected combined point total is 224, I'd probably take the under on that given L.A.'s shooting woes of late. It'd behoove them to ramp up their defense and keep Portland's total low, rather than expecting themselves to start nailing triples (they're 19-of-85 from deep so far).

Here are a few more interesting over/under lines for today:

Intriguing Prop Bet - Lonnie Walker IV's Combined Sum

The 6'4" shooting guard has been one of the few brights spots on this year's Lakers club. Per DraftKings, the over/under for Walker's combined points, rebounds and assists for tomorrow is 20.5. For context, the 23-year-old would have hit the over in one of his two games, Thursday against the Clippers. He had 26 points, three assists, and three rebounds. Let's not talk about his official Lakers debut against the Dubs. Why not go for it and take the over?

Anthony Davis's Rebound Total

AD has had an efficient scoring start this season, but he has yet to actually clear 9.5 rebounds, the official DraftKings over/under for today. He is averaging seven boards a night, his high being eight against the Clips. But outside of Jusuf Nurkic, Portland has few intimidating options inside. Could today be the day he gets into double-digit board terrain? We think so.

We would absolutely, under no circumstances, touch any over/unders regarding Russell Westbrook right now, after he had two very different games.