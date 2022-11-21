Lakers News: Odds And Props Ahead Of Lakers-Spurs Part I

Your Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to stay in the winners' circle tonight, when they will play host to the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena. The game will mark the first of three encounters over the course of the next week. They may have to do so without the help of All-Star forward LeBron James, who was listed as questionable with a left adductor strain.

These numbers and more are available via The Action Network.

The Game Spread

For the second consecutive game, the Lakers are (surprisingly), big favorites tonight, with the spread listed at 6.5 points. Should Anthony Davis go bonkers, as he has in the last three games, the Spurs are certainly in trouble. L.A. won by just seven points against the Pistons Friday, though the lead was more comfortable than that until the contest's final seconds. The Spurs had a strong start to their season, and could put up a fight. Take the under.

Anthony Davis's Combined Points + Rebounds Total

The All-Star big man's over/under is listed at 37.5 in combined points and rebounds. Across his past three games, AD is averaging 49 combined points and rebounds. Take the over, and cross your fingers that the good times will continue to roll tonight. Davis has been incredibly dominant of late, especially in the painted area.

Russell Westbrook's Total Assists

L.A.'s energetic sixth man has a projected over/under of 7.5 assists tonight. Though Westbrook has been shooting terribly across the Lakers' three games without LeBron James (he's gone 14-of-45 from the floor in that window), he's dished out double-digit dimes in all three contests. Brodie is averaging 11.7 assists per game sans James, in part a benefit of getting more time with the rock in his hands. For the year, he's actually right at that over/under mark, with an average of 7.5 assists. Take the over.