Oft-Injured Lakers Role Player Provides Major Health Update
After a recurring knee issue that wound up requiring surgery limited him to 11 games last season, Los Angeles Lakers role player Gabe Vincent is looking to take on a larger role with the Lakers next season.
The 28-year-old point guard, who signed with the Lakers in July 2023, dealt with a knee effusion that he underwent surgery for. He appeared in five games at the beginning of the year but missed all of January and February before returning for the final game of March. He also played for the Lakers in April and during their first-round NBA playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets.
The positive for Vincent is that he is feeling better and healthier after what he calls a "frustrating" year.
“It was very unfortunate, it was a frustrating year trying to battle through that and obviously having to give in eventually and have surgery and then return at the tail end of the year,” Vincent told FOX40 News. “But definitely had some time this offseason to get healthy and looking forward to the year.”
During the few games he was available last season, Vincent had 3.1 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game during an average of 19.8 minutes each appearance. He also added a total of seven points, eight rebounds, and three assists during five playoff games.
Vincent signed with the Lakers on a three-year deal after beginning his career in the G-League with the Stockton Kings. The former undrafted free agent out of UC Santa Barbara signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Kings. He signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat in Jan. 2020 and made his first appearance in Jan. 2020.
Vincent continued to earn more playing time with the Heat over his four seasons with the team, especially during his final two seasons in Miami. In his final two seasons with the Heat, Vincent appeared in 68 games for the Heat and averaged over 20 minutes per game. In 2022-23, Vincent averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game during an average of 25.9 minutes per game. He started 34 of the 68 games he appeared in.
The 6-foot-2 guard was a part of the Heat's run to the NBA Finals during the 2023 NBA playoffs, but the Heat ended up losing to the Nuggets. He will look to help contribute to a Lakers' playoff run this season.
