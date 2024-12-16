One-Time Lakers Player Working Way Back to NBA With Strong EuroLeague Outings
International basketball leagues are full of former NBA players who are either extending their careers for the love of the game or who are making a campaign to get back into the league.
Former Laker Lonnie Walker IV is committed to the latter. After being cut by the Boston Celtics right before the regular season, Walker quickly transitioned to Europe joining the Zalgiris Kaunas. Walker has competed in eight games after missing the start of the season due to injury.
Over the eight-game stretch, he now leads his team in scoring averaging 16.9 points per game. Showcasing his sharpshooting abilities, he’s also shooting an impressive 44.9% from behind the arc. Walker’s Performance Index Rating (PIR) is 13.1, which is tied for the best on the team.
With the number of injuries racking up in the NBA and Walker playing at such a high level in the Euroleague, there could be a scenario that brings the one-time Laker back to the NBA, even before the season ends.
Should his campaign for making his return back to the league not happen this season, it’s extremely likely a team signs him by the upcoming season next year.
Walker IV’s stint with the Lakers in 2022-2023 showcased his abilities to respond to high-pressure situations. After signing with Los Angeles, Walker carved out a starting role averaging 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game during the regular season.
His scoring ability and athleticism earned him a significant role with the team, and he was consistently proving himself up until he began being hit with a few nagging injuries that ultimately impacted his playing time.
Walker IV showed true resilience fighting his way back on the floor, making way for a career-defining moment against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semi-Finals where he contributed 15 huge points in the fourth quarter helping the Lakers secure a critical win.
This performance helped the Lakers advance to the Western Conference Finals and truly highlighted Walker IV’s abilities to make an impact on the floor.
Walker IV’s time with the Lakers shortly ended after the playoffs as he signed with the Brooklyn Nets for the following year. Walker had a strong presence off the bench for Brooklyn averaging 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He shot 42.3% from beyond the arc making himself a viable scoring option while on the floor.
If Walker can remain healthy, he could make a great addition the NBA very soon.
