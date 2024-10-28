Lakers News: Owner Jeanie Buss Shockingly Helped Celtics Celebrate 18th Title
The Boston Celtics found themselves with an unlikely ally when it came to be time to commemorate winning their 18th NBA championship against the Dallas Mavericks this summer: Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. By besting the Mavericks in a brisk five-game series, Boston broke out of its tie with L.A. for the previous record of 17 championships.
Jeweler Jason Arashaben, who runs Jason of Beverly Hills, has been the man responsible for outfitting the Lakers with their championship hardware for each of their three latest titles (most recently, this happened during the 2019-20 season). As Arasheben tells Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, he was conflicted when approached to craft the Celtics' 2024 title rings.
“Would this piss off the Lakers?” Arasheben thought. “When I was trying to get this deal, I was really concerned if this was the right deal to chase.”
As Robinson notes, Arashaben has designed championship hardware for teams across a variety of sports, for a variety of cities, including the 2022 Golden State Warriors, the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks, and the 2021 Los Angeles Rams.
Of course, the Celtics aren't just any old sports team. They are the most decorated NBA champion in league history, and the Lakers' sworn rival. Boston has faced off against Los Angeles in 12 NBA championship series, more than any other tandem.
“I was afraid that there would be some animosity. I called [Lakers owner] Jeanie Buss and I said I want to get your permission before I chase this deal,” Arasheben said. “Jeanie actually was like: ‘Are you kidding me?’ It was music to my ears.”
To hear Arashaben tell it, Buss contacted a pair of current Celtics majority co-owners, Wyc Grousbeck and his wife Emilia Fazzalari, to submit a rave review about Arashaben's craftsmanship.
“I was afraid that the Lakers would not allow me [to create rings for Boston,” Arashaben reiterated. “They actually helped me.”
Arashaben reportedly vanquished Tiffany’s and Jostens in competing for the honor of designing the Celtics' rings.
Led by All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, plus All-Defensive guards Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, Boston went 64-18 in the 2023-24 regular season and a dominant 16-3 in the playoffs en route to claiming this record-setting championship. The team is bringing back all of its rotation players for 2024-25, and is also off to a gangbusters start this year. Boston is one of just four teams to still have an unblemished 3-0 record, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder and, yes, the Lakers.
Each 2023-24 Celtics championship ring tracks the team's playoff series records, includes each player's number and Celtics slogan "Whatever It Takes."
