Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Weighs In On Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley, himself no shrinking violet when it comes to at least on-court confrontations, actually had harsh things to say about the story that has been rocking the NBA world: Golden State Warriors starting power forward Draymond Green got into what was described as an "altercation" with sixth man shooting guard Jordan Poole.

Both players could be eligible for big-money extensions with Golden State. Remember, these two were huge contributors for a team that just won the title in June.

Initially, the Warriors said that they would handle the matter internally, and were not looking to suspend Green. Then a video was leaked via TMZ, showing Green sucker-punching his teammate square in the face. Green issued a lengthy apology and announced he would stepping away from the Warriors for a bit. He was not with the team on Sunday, during its 124-121 preseason loss against the Lakers.

In the debut episode of his forthcoming show, The Pat Bev Podcast, via the controversial Barstool Sports, Beverley spoke with his new co-host Adam "Rone" Ferrone about the Green-Poole bout. Per Rone, the podcast will hit earbuds across the nation tomorrow.

Beverley, who was with Draymond Green recording an episode of Green's podcast hours before the punch, pulled (ahem) no punches in his rebuke of the four-time All-Star's behavior.

“That surprised me," Beverley stated unequivocally. “That should never happen, at all... We’re professionals. That’s a line you don’t cross."

Though the 6'1" vet, 34, has developed a not-unearned reputation as a pesky defender who doesn't fear a fight on the hardwood against opposing teams, he clearly does not feel teammates should battle each other on or off the floor, and certainly does not support a dispute coming to blows. Across his decade of NBA experience, Beverley expressed to Rone that he has never witnessed a fight between teammates at the level of the Green-Poole bout.