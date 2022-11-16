In the latest episode of his podcast The Pat Bev Podcast With Rone, Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard Patrick Beverley spoke with Barstool Sports founder and self-declared LeBron James hater Dave Portnoy about his team's struggles during a brutal 3-10 start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

"Well it's a debacle, right?" Portnoy asked.

"I know but you're familiar with that though," Beverley responded. "I'm pretty sure [that even though] Boston went to the championship last season, I think you guys were struggling a tad bit at the beginning of the season."

"Yeah I don't know that they were as bad but they were slow," Portnoy conceded.

Boston was not as bad as this Lakers club, but the vibes weren't exactly immaculate, either. The boys in green occupied the Eastern Conference's 11th seed, sporting an 18-21 record, on January 6th, 2022. The club then clawed its way back to competence, in part thanks to a trade to get rid of Schröder, viewed as something of a chemistry detriment, a month later. The Celtics went 33-10 the rest of the way, finishing as the third seed in the East en route to a 2022 NBA Finals appearance.

"You've been through this so I want to make sure when they tides turn [we'll have receipts]," Beverley optimistically said.

The Lakers will get their next chance at a win, possibly with LeBron James, Dennis Schröder, and Thomas Bryant all back in the rotation, on Friday against the very beatable 3-10 Detroit Pistons. Unfortunately for Pat Bev, this current Lakers team does not have the depth, versatility or shooting that last year's Celtics had, to say nothing of this year's Celtics squad, which again looks like one of the best teams in its conference, along with the Milwaukee Bucks and maybe, just maybe, the Cleveland Cavaliers.