Lakers: Austin Reaves' Game-Winning Shot Receives Big Praise From Pau Gasol

Wednesday night the Lakers won an overtime thriller in Dallas 107-104 on a game-winner from rookie Austin Reaves. It was a back-and-forth game that often looked like the Mavericks were going to run away with, but the Lakers pulled a miracle from their hat.

Former Laker Pau Gasol sure enjoyed the game-winner, as well.

Gasol's jersey is going to be hanging in the rafters at Staples Center soon, and his opinion matters. Gasol has Laker history with big shots and big moments as well.

We could do an entire post on Gasol's biggest shots and moments in a Laker uniform, as there were many. What makes last night's game big is that Reaves' status as a Laker was much different than when Gasol was a Laker.

Unheralded Rookie

Austin Reaves didn't come in as a first-round draft pick where the veterans have taken up his playing time. Reaves comes into a superstar-packed team Lakers as an undrafted rookie. Reaves has earned every single minute he has played on the floor. The game-winner was absolutely huge (and he was fouled, by the way) but his overall numbers were also impressive. 15 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and a +10 rating. What doesn't show up in the box is Reaves' effort on defense. He made every shot difficult for whoever he was guarding, and he didn't take any plays off. Reaves goes 100% when he's on the floor, and it has to be inspiring for the veterans.

Laker fans have to root for this guy.