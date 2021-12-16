Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Austin Reaves' Game-Winning Shot Receives Big Praise From Pau Gasol

    Former Laker legend weighs in
    Author:

    Wednesday night the Lakers won an overtime thriller in Dallas 107-104 on a game-winner from rookie Austin Reaves. It was a back-and-forth game that often looked like the Mavericks were going to run away with, but the Lakers pulled a miracle from their hat.

    Former Laker Pau Gasol sure enjoyed the game-winner, as well.

    Gasol's jersey is going to be hanging in the rafters at Staples Center soon, and his opinion matters. Gasol has Laker history with big shots and big moments as well.

    Read More

    We could do an entire post on Gasol's biggest shots and moments in a Laker uniform, as there were many. What makes last night's game big is that Reaves' status as a Laker was much different than when Gasol was a Laker.

    Unheralded Rookie

    Austin Reaves didn't come in as a first-round draft pick where the veterans have taken up his playing time. Reaves comes into a superstar-packed team Lakers as an undrafted rookie. Reaves has earned every single minute he has played on the floor. The game-winner was absolutely huge (and he was fouled, by the way) but his overall numbers were also impressive. 15 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and a +10 rating. What doesn't show up in the box is Reaves' effort on defense. He made every shot difficult for whoever he was guarding, and he didn't take any plays off. Reaves goes 100% when he's on the floor, and it has to be inspiring for the veterans. 

    Laker fans have to root for this guy.

    austin reaves 11-4-21
    News

    Lakers: Austin Reaves' Game-Winning Shot Receives Big Praise From Pau Gasol

    57 seconds ago
    austin
    News

    Lakers Austin Reaves on His Game-Winning 3-Pointer in Overtime

    10 hours ago
    lakers court logo usa today
    News

    Lakers Play-By-Play Man Bill Macdonald Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Not Call Tonight's Game

    15 hours ago
    lebron james usa today 12-12-21
    News

    Lakers: Unpacking A LeBron James Block Party

    16 hours ago
    lebron james usa today 11-21
    News

    Lakers: Skip Bayless Argues LeBron James Has Been Passed Up as the Face of the NBA

    18 hours ago
    russell westbrook usa today
    News

    Lakers: Why Trade Russell Westbrook When He's Playing Good Basketball In LA?

    19 hours ago
    Anthony Davis
    News

    Lakers: Anthony Davis Status Changed for Wednesday's Game In Dallas

    21 hours ago
    malik monk usa today 2021
    News

    Lakers: Two More Lakers To Miss Mavericks Game After Testing Positive For COVID-19

    Dec 15, 2021