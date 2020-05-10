Pau Gasol Says The Idea Of Finishing His Career With The Lakers Is Appealing

Pau Gasol says he's thought about playing for the Lakers again even though it's never seriously been on the table.

“It’s something that has been on my mind," Gasol told ClutchPoints. "Kind of like the potential of maybe finishing or playing my last year with the Lakers would be great. It’s appealing if you will, but the opportunity never really kind of presented itself in a serious official manner.

“I have a great relationship and love for [Lakers owner] Jeanie [Buss] and the Lakers organization and the city of Los Angeles, which is always going to remain extremely meaningful to me no matter what, but we’ll see. But not really.”

Gasol played for the Lakers from 2008-2014, winning two NBA championships alongside Kobe Bryant in 2009 and 2010. The Lakers haven't won a title since.

He went on to play for Chicago, San Antonio and Milwaukee before getting waived by the Portland Trail Blazers in November so he could focus on rehabilitating a left foot injury that required surgery.

Gasol has said that Bryant was instrumental to his career and always inspired him to be better. Gasol was devastated after Bryant's death in January and recently wrote an article for the Players' Tribune, saying we all need Bryant's mentality during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m really missing Kobe these days, and the things he taught me are louder than ever in my mind, and in my heart,” Gasol wrote.