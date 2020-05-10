AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Pau Gasol Says The Idea Of Finishing His Career With The Lakers Is Appealing

Melissa Rohlin

Pau Gasol says he's thought about playing for the Lakers again even though it's never seriously been on the table. 

“It’s something that has been on my mind," Gasol told ClutchPoints. "Kind of like the potential of maybe finishing or playing my last year with the Lakers would be great. It’s appealing if you will, but the opportunity never really kind of presented itself in a serious official manner.

“I have a great relationship and love for [Lakers owner] Jeanie [Buss] and the Lakers organization and the city of Los Angeles, which is always going to remain extremely meaningful to me no matter what, but we’ll see. But not really.” 

Gasol played for the Lakers from 2008-2014, winning two NBA championships alongside Kobe Bryant in 2009 and 2010. The Lakers haven't won a title since. 

He went on to play for Chicago, San Antonio and Milwaukee before getting waived by the Portland Trail Blazers in November so he could focus on rehabilitating a left foot injury that required surgery. 

Gasol has said that Bryant was instrumental to his career and always inspired him to be better. Gasol was devastated after Bryant's death in January and recently wrote an article for the Players' Tribune, saying we all need Bryant's mentality during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“I’m really missing Kobe these days, and the things he taught me are louder than ever in my mind, and in my heart,” Gasol wrote.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Believes Jerry West Would Average 24-28 Points In Today’s NBA

The Lakes star thinks West would be a prolific scorer in today’s NBA, too.

Jill Painter Lopez

Laker Quinn Cook Packs Grocery Bags For Frontline Workers

The Lakers guard volunteers his time to help in gifting food for those battling the COVID-19 pandemic and also donated food in his hometown.

Jill Painter Lopez

Giannis Antetokounmpo Apologizes to LeBron James And Others After His Twitter Is Hacked

Antetokounmpo issued an apology to multiple NBA players after a string of offensive tweets were made from his Twitter account on Thursday.

Melissa Rohlin

by

mihirrao24

Alex Caruso Says His Dunk Over Kevin Durant 'Started The Social Media Craze' Around Him

The Lakers reserve guard recently chatted with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne about that thunderous jam.

Jill Painter Lopez

Frank Vogel Joins 'All In Challenge,' Offers Opportunity To Be An Honorary Coach During Home Opener

Vogel joined the challenge to provide food for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin

Jason Kidd Explains The Meaning Behind Michael Jordan Calling Kobe Bryant 'Little Laker Boy'

Jordan referred to Bryant as the 'little Laker boy' during the 1998 NBA All-Star Game.

Melissa Rohlin

Frank Vogel: 'We're Still A Long Way Away From Returning To Play'

Some teams will begin using their facilities on May 8 but the Lakers are not among them.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron Condemns Ahmaud Arbery Killing: 'We're Literally Hunted'

James wrote an impassioned Instagram post about Ahmaud Arbery, who was allegedly killed by two white men in a graphic video that's gone viral.

Jill Painter Lopez

After Kobe Bryant Incident, Assemblyman Wants It To Be Illegal For Officers To Take Photos Of The Deceased

State Assemblyman Mike Gipson wants it to be a misdemeanor for officers to take unauthorized photos of a deceased person.

Melissa Rohlin

Rob Pelinika And Pediatrician Wife Kristin Thank Frontline Workers

The Lakers general manager and his wife, Kristin, a doctor in Orange County, expressed gratitude for those working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jill Painter Lopez