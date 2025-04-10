Pau Gasol Sent Special Message to Lakers' Luka Doncic After Epic Return to Dallas
Five-time All-NBA First Team Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic put on an absolute show in his first healthy stint against his old team on Wednesday, to the delight of L.A. fans — and most Dallas Mavericks fans.
In a 112-97 blowout, the 6-foot-6 superstar scored a season-high 45 points on 16-of-28 shooting from the floor (1-of-6 from long range), grabbed eight rebounds, dished out six dimes and swiped four steals.
He registered a +26 plus-minus during his 38 minutes on the court.
Wednesday night's victory, L.A.'s 49th of the year, also helped the club clinch a playoff berth, meaning it will officially avoid the play-in tournament for the first time since it was initiated in 2021. In their first season with Doncic rostered, the Lakers will finish as at least a top-six club in the Western Conference.
Although the Lakers are now guaranteed to skip the play-in tournament next week, the team could still finish anywhere from third through sixth in the crowded, talented West. L.A. absolutely cannot catch the 52-28 Houston Rockets, currently the conference's second seed. Just 2.5 games separate the Lakers from the No. 8-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Lakers' final two games will be clashes against the Rockets on Friday and the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday in a road matinee.
After the Mavericks triumph, Hall of Fame former two-time Los Angeles Lakers champion big man Pau Gasol, whose No. 16 jersey was hung in the rafter for L.A. just two years ago, sang Doncic's praises.
"Bravooo @luka7doncic!!" the former six-time All-Star power forward/center wrote on his official X account when the dust had settled. "What an extraordinary performance in such an emotional night coming back to Dallas. Amazing welcome and love from the Mavs fans but I’m happy you’re a Laker!"
Gasol arrived in L.A. through another midseason blockbuster trade, enacted 17 years prior to the Doncic deal in February. His inclusion instantly made the Lakers championship contenders, and they returned to the NBA Finals that summer for the first time in four years. Los Angeles would go on to win titles in 2009 and 2010.
During his seven years in Tinseltown, Gasol posted regular season averages of 17.7 points 52.2 percent field goal shooting and 78 percent free throw shooting, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.4 blocks a night.
Doncic no doubt hopes to see his own threads join Gasol's in the Crypto.com Arena rafters when all is said and done. Provided he keeps submitting more superlative performances, he probably will.
