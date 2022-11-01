Lakers: Pau Gasol Talks George Mikan's Legacy And Kobe Bryant

Former Minneapolis Lakers All-Star center George Mikan was honored yesterday, when his No. 99 jersey was retired by your Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the team's 121-110 win over the visiting Denver Nuggets.

Here's a clip of the actual unveiling of Mikan's jersey in the rafters along with other Lakers luminaries, with footage of the 6'10" big man's sons watching the process next to former Showtime Laker James Worthy. Big Game James's No. 42 jersey is, of course, already up in the rafters, too.

Six-time All-Star power forward/center Pau Gasol was on-hand for the festivities and took in the Lakers-Nuggets game action court side.

Gasol, a Laker from 2008-2014, discussed his role in the pregame ceremony for Mikan and Mikan's impact on the game with Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet:

"It was great to be a part of George Mikan's ceremony. We were with his family earlier before the ceremony having dinner with them, and they were so happy and excited, so thankful. Obviously well deserved, such an incredible player... One of the greatest big men of all time."

Gasol spoke about the impending retirement of his own jersey (No. 16), coming up on March 7th, 2023:

"When I got the news, when we started having the conversations, it's such an overwhelming feeling. It's such a huge honor that it's hard to put into words. It's so meaningful, and it's hard for me to picture, to be honest, so [I'm] still processing it today.

Invariably, talk turned to Gasol's late teammate Kobe Bryant, the 18-time All-Star with whom Gasol appeared in three straight NBA Finals as a Laker, winning in 2009 and 2010:

"I think about him on a regular daily basis. The relationship with Vanessa and the girls is extremely close, we're family. We love each other so much. We miss Gigi and Kobe enormously but we've got to continue to move forward with our life, having them very very present... That's just how it is and that's just how we gotta keep going forward: with love and support."

Through 1226 regular season NBA games, Gasol averaged 17 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 0.5 steals a night. Gasol last played in the NBA in 2019 while with the Milwaukee Bucks, making him a candidate for Springfield in 2023. Given his achievements both in the league and on the international stage (he was a three-time Olympic medallist with Team Spain, including two silvers), he seems like a shoo-in for the Basketball Hall of Fame.