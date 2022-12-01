Lakers News: Pau Gasol Welcomes First Son

Former Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol took to social media to announce the birth of his baby boy with wife Catherine McDonnell.

"Our baby boy has arrived!!" Gasol wrote. "We are beyond happy to welcome our son to the world. Everything has gone really well and we are officially a family of 4! "

Their newborn son, whose name has yet to be revealed, is the second child for Gasol and McDonnell. Their first little one, daughter Elisabet Gianna Gasol, was born in 2020. Elisabet's middle name is a tribute to Gianna Bryant, who along with her father Kobe and seven other souls perished in a helicopter accident in January of that year.

Pau Gasol landed in Los Angeles via trade in 2008. He and Bryant paired to form an instantly formidable twosome that appeared in three straight NBA Finals from 2008-2010, winning in the latter two seasons. Gasol departed the Lakers to sign with the Chicago Bulls as a free agent in 2014.

A six-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA honoree, Gasol averaged 17 points on 50.7% field goal shooting, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.6 blocks a game across 18 seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, Lakers, Bulls, Spurs and Bucks. His last NBA contract was with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2019, but the team ultimately waived him after it was clear he was still recovering from a foot surgery.

Gasol also played for EuroLeague club FC Barcelona Bàsquet, both prior to his NBA stint from 1998-2001 before declaring for the NBA draft (he was selected third), and then again to close out his pro hoops career in 2021.

He is set to have his No. 16 Lakers jersey retired by the franchise on March 7th this season, and seems all but assured to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible next year.