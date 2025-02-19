Paul George Offers Perfect Reaction to Lakers' Failed Trade of Mark Williams
Nine-time All-Star Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George appeared to speak for a lot of the Los Angeles Lakers' enemies on his "Podcast P With Paul George" show with regards to his reaction to L.A.'s trades for five-time All-NBA First Team superstar Luka Doncic and, temporarily, Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams.
“What Luka is so great at playing with is athletic fives," George opined. "That’s what unlocks his game and potential. His ability to get downhill and put pressure at the rim, is having an aerial five man.”
After the deal for Williams was scuttled when he failed his physical, Los Angeles team vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka pivoted and brought in veteran 7-footer Alex Len out of the buyout market. With Williams off the table, Jaxson Hayes effectively became the club's starting center for the rest of the season.
“It’s going to be dynamic with Jaxson Hayes at the center position," George said. "Thank God the Mark Williams [deal] didn’t go through."
Williams is an athletic, rim-rolling big with better scoring touch around the rack than the more raw Hayes. But his health has been a major issue. He's only played in 85 games across his two-and-a-half seasons in the league.
“I think that was the reason Luka was brought over, so ‘Bron can be off the ball a little more and not have to make all the plays," George said. “I think it’s going to work. I think it’s definitely a ‘pick your poison’ sort of situation, it’s going to be tough."
The Lakers had dealt rookie first-round pick Dalton Knecht, forward Cam Reddish, a 2031 first-round pick, and pick swap rights in 2030 to the Hornets in the offing. Now the draft assets and wings are back in L.A.
“Both of those guys can set up the defense, you got to watch out,” George added of James and Doncic. “One of his greatest gifts is he can throw your timing off. There’s not many guys who can mess with him.”
Lakers fans will always wonder what could have been when it comes to Williams. This season, he's averaging a career-best 15.6 points on 58.6 percent shooting from the field and 78 percent shooting from the foul line, along with 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 dimes, 1.2 rejections and 0.7 steals a night.
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.