Paul Pierce Questions Lakers' LeBron James' Legacy For Major Reason
LeBron James has one of the greatest careers in the history of basketball. He owns numerous records for multiple franchises, and is the all-time leading scorer in the history of the NBA.
Not only does he have a bunch of individual accolades, but he also has won four championships for three different franchises. To have that amount of success, you have to be an incredible player.
James is certainly in the conversation for being the greatest player of all time. He probably needs to win another title with the Los Angeles Lakers to grab that title.
Former Celtics player Paul Pierce seems to disagree. He questioned his legacy and seemed to imply that he doesn't deserve to be in that conversation.
In fact, he believes that Steph Curry could pass him if he wins another ring.
"If Steph Curry wins the championship, or one more championship, let's say this year, gets the Finals MVP, we are going to have some very, very, very, very uncomfortable conversations. You know why? Because that's going to mean, in the LeBron era, he would have won his fifth title."
Pierce believes that Curry would have a conversation to be ranked ahead of James because of the number of titles he won while playing in the same era as James.
Of course, Curry has played with some of the best players in the league during his title runs. He won titles with Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. All will be Hall of Fame players.
James has also played with Hall of Fame players in order to win his title. Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, Dwayne Wade, Chris Bosh, and Dwayne Wade were on his title teams.
The Lakers feel like they can win the title this year now that they have Luka Doncic on the roster. That would certainly help James in his GOAT argument.
It's not wrong of Pierce to bring up these points, even though James can do pretty much everything on the court. He can play every single position.
This year, for the Lakers at age 40, he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.
