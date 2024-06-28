Lakers News: Possible Trade Target Extends Contract Deadline with Current Team
A potential Los Angeles Lakers trade — or free agent target — has decided to extend the deadline for his player option with his current club.
The Washington Wizards have shifted the date for veteran bench guard Landry Shamet's $11 million contract to become fully guaranteed to July 13. It had been slated to happen this Saturday, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The well-traveled 27-year-old shooting guard out of Wichita State has enjoyed stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, L.A. Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns and most recently the Wizards. In 2023-24 while with Washington, Shamet averaged 7.1 points on a .431/.338/.826 slash line, 1.3 rebounds, 1.2 asssists and 0.5 steals a night in 15.8 minutes per, though he played just 46 games (five starts).
Shamet, a feisty two-way wing, could be a useful floor-spacing bench contributor for L.A. next season. The team is most likely hoping to shore up its bench, after it wasted a pair of roster spots on lackluster point guards Gabe Vincent and Spencer Dinwiddie last season. A career 38.4 percent three point shooter on 4.9 triple tries a night (last season's 33.8 percent conversion rate on 3.4 triple tries a night was the exception, not the rule)
More Lakers: Four Los Angeles Players Could Become Free Agents Saturday