Lakers News: Post-Firing Darvin Ham Visits Coach of Another LA Staple
The Los Angeles Lakers are searching for a new head coach this summer. A potential new head coach could be announced soon following the Lakers brass' firing of former head coach Darvin Ham. Ham was at the helm for the Purple and Gold for two seasons, and while things went well on the outside looking in, that wasn't the case if you asked insiders of the team and fans.
The two sides have parted ways; however, it appears Ham is still in the city of Angels. The former Laker head coach posed for a picture with one of his former coaches and the new USC basketball head coach, Eric Musselman.
Musselman posted the photo via Twitter/X.
Ham was a former player in the NBA for eight seasons, playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets, and the Indiana Pacers. Ham didn't have the best of careers in the association, but he made a name for himself in the coaching ranks. He was a longtime assistant in the league before the Lakers gave him a shot as head coach. While he led the Lakers to a 90-74 record, two playoff appearances, and a Western Conference Finals appearance, that wasn't enough, and it never will be for the purple and gold.
The standard is championship or bust with the Lakers, and since 2020, it's been a bust. The Lakers will now seek a new head coach, and the hope is to get back to the mountaintop with their new guy, whoever that may be.
