Potential Lakers Trade Target Posts Cryptic Message Following News Of JJ Redick Hire
The Los Angeles Lakers are entering into a crucial offseason that could determine how the organization performs over the next decade. They finally decided on JJ Redick as the next head coach and now the team can move on to figuring out how to build a more competitive roster.
One route that Los Angeles can look into is the three-star build. Alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the Lakers have been trying to bring in more star power to create a three-headed monster.
The Lakers have been linked with a few different stars of late but Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has been at the forefront. Shortly after the news that Redick was being hired, Young posted a seemingly cryptic emoji on his social media account.
While this could have been nothing entirely, it is interesting that he posted this so quickly after the news came out. There have been rumors about Young leaving Atlanta this offseason so the emoji is certainly a strange one.
Putting Young alongside the other two stars could create a fun, energetic team on the court. It would also set up Los Angeles well for the post-James era, giving them a star to pair alongside Davis for the long term.
This post from Young probably means nothing but it's something to watch down the line. With the NBA Draft coming up next week, a simple emoji could send the basketball world into a frenzy. We will likely know shortly if Los Angeles wants to go down the three-star route or the depth route.
