Preview: Game 3 Of Western Conference Finals Between Lakers and Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are used to making impressive comebacks.

The Lakers have a 2-0 lead over them in their Western Conference Finals series, but they know they can't relax against a Nuggets team that clawed their way back two-straight 3-1 deficits in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

The Lakers also know that their 105-103 win in Game 2 on Sunday could have gone very differently.

The Nuggets had a 103-102 lead before Anthony Davis made a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Lakers their second-straight victory.

In that game, Nikola Jokic scored 11-straight points in the fourth quarter to help the Nuggets claw their way out of a 16-point first-half hole.

Jokić and Jamal Murray combined for 55 points, 13 assists, 12 rebounds and six steals

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said they need to be sharper in Game 3, which is Tuesday at 6 p.m. PST on TNT.

"This team is a nightmare to defend," Vogel said Sunday. "The problems that [Jokic] presents along with Murray, along with their supporting cast. There's a reason they are in the Western Conference Finals and a threat to beat us.

"I think we are doing a good job keeping bodies on bodies in those switching situations. But to try to get out of those situations is complicated. It's difficult. Our guys are competing and doing a good job in a lot of situations, but not good enough. Hopefully this is one of those scenarios that each game that goes by, we get a little bit better each game and continue to improve with that. And hopefully we're able to get another win, another two wins."

The Lakers are two wins away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010, when Kobe Bryant led the team to his fifth and final championship.

The Nuggets have never made it to the NBA Finals. This is their fourth time in the Western Conference Finals.