Preview: Lakers vs. New Orleans

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers play at New Orleans on Sunday in their second leg of a back-to-back after losing Memphis on Saturday, 105-88, snapping a seven-game winning streak. 

LeBron James, who had a team-high 19 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds on Saturday, said there will be no emotional carryover from that loss. 

"What we've done in the past doesn't matter," James told reporters Saturday. "We want to just be better [Sunday]. We look forward to the opportunity."

The Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference at 45-13, while the Pelicans are in ninth place with a record of 26-33.

If the Lakers win Sunday, they'll sweep their season series against New Orleans for the first time in seven years. 

The Lakers hosted the Pelicans earlier this week, beating them 118-109 on Feb. 25 at Staples Center. James had a season-high 40 points in 34 minutes, making five three-pointers.

After that game, James praised Zion Williamson for "playing exceptional basketball."

"I think every game he’s going to get better and better, just having that experience," James said at the time. 

The Pelicans, who are 2.5 games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies, are hoping to play the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. 

Lakers' coach Frank Vogel said Wednesday that seeing a team twice in the same week is very helpful.

"It’s actually a great sort of preparation for the playoffs, when you go from Game 1 to Game 2," Vogel said Wednesday. "This happened last game, potential adjustments -- we had this in OKC earlier in the year, and we treated it like a Playoff Game 1 and Game 2. Where our adjustments are going to be, what things we’ve got to do better, and all of those types of things."

