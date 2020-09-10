SI.com
AllLakers
Preview Of Game 4, Lakers Vs. Houston Rockets

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers know Game 4 on Thursday will be a big challenge.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook will be playing with a sense of desperation, not wanting to lose their third game in a row and be on the precipice of elimination. 

The Lakers all along have been saying their biggest keys in this series are not fouling Harden, limiting their turnovers, exploiting their height advantage on the boards and playing their style of basketball. 

They failed to do those things in their 112-97 loss to the Rockets in Game 1 on Sept. 4. The Lakers sent Harden to the free-throw line 11 times in the first half, they had 17 turnovers on which the Rockets scored 27 points and the teams finished with the same number of rebounds (41).

The Lakers went on to control those issues better in the next two games, winning Game 2 on Sunday (117-109) and Game 3 on Tuesday (112-102). 

The Lakers also got a huge boost from Rajon Rondo over the last two games. He finished with the highest plus-minus rating (28) of any player in Game 2, and then in Game 3, he scored 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Lakers outscore the Rockets, 30-20, after entering the quarter knotted at 82-82.

In Game 4, the Rockets want to do what they did in Game 1, push the tempo and disorient the Lakers with their speed. 

The Lakers know what the Rockets are capable of. 

"We’re not going to be comfortable against a team that has the type of firepower that they have," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Wednesday. "We’re just going to continue to try to execute our coverages and our schemes. We’d like to minimize him and obviously the back-side threes as much as possible.”

