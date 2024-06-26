Lakers News: Projected No. 1 Draft Pick Most Wants to Play Against LeBron James
The 2024 NBA Draft kicks off on Wednesday, and it could be a big day for the Los Angeles Lakers as a potential trade could be on the horizon for them.
The Lakers could steal the show from many of the top prospects on Wednesday, including the potential No. 1 overall pick, French phenom Alexandre Sarr. Sarr is projected to be a top selection in the NBA Draft, and wherever he lands, he will significantly help his team.
The 19-year-old will look to make his mark in the NBA, and while doing so, he wants to do so against Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Sarr says he most wants to play against James, as Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson details.
James will enter his 22nd season in the NBA. However, it's unclear if he will enter his seventh season in purple and gold. All signs suggest he will indeed be a Laker, but that remains to be seen. James has been around the block once or twice, and he has played with and against many players who idolized him throughout the years.
Sarr will be one of the lucky few to go against his idol, and although James will be 40 years old this December, he'll want to show this rookie class whose league it is. The Lakers will do everything possible to keep the future Hall of Famer in Los Angeles.
