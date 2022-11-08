Skip to main content

Lakers News: Prop Bets And Odds Ahead Of Another Probable Jazz Loss

Stay engaged with some unnecessary betting!

Today, your Los Angeles Lakers will do their darnedest to state off the seemingly-inevitable, notching a third consecutive loss, and their second to the Utah Jazz in three games.

L.A. will be missing 18-time All-Star forward LeBron James, who will finally, mercifully, take a break to rest the sore left foot that has apparently been pestering him all year to this point.

It might make sense for Darvin Ham to elevate reserve Russell Westbrook into a starting role at the point, given the anticipated absences of both James and starting point guard Patrick Beverley. Westbrook can thrive without James, and given that he'll be sitting, Russ could have plenty of opportunities to shine.

We (and bettors) are dubious that the Lakers can pull this out tonight. But you can still root for (and against) your team via some more specific bets.

All these odds and bets have been compiled via The Action Network.

Can L.A. Beat The Spread?

The contest's project spread is set for the Jazz at -7. Given the way Utah pulled away during the second half of Friday's home game with James on the floor, this writer is pessimistic Los Angeles will be able to keep the game within seven points late. Bet for Utah to cover.

Russell Westbrook's Total Combined Points + Rebounds + Assists

The over/under for Russell Westbrook's total combined points, rebounds and assists is set at 37.5. Brodie could go nuts early thanks to the James news, but if the game gets out of hand early, Darvin Ham may opt to pull his starters before Westbrook is able to get there. Take the gamble and bet the over.

Can Anthony Davis Notch A Double-Double?

Anthony Davis pretty much needs to lock down a double-double for Los Angeles to stand a chance. This writer is skeptical that L.A. will win, but I'm guardedly optimistic that AD can be assertive inside the paint and have more opportunities with the ball tonight, against Utah's versatile frontline.

