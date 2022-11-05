Lakers News: Prop Bets And Over/Unders As L.A. Strives For Third Straight Win

Tonight, in just a few hours, your Los Angeles Lakers will host the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena, hoping to build on what has been an encouraging two-game winning streak against a pair of clubs with major Western Conference postseason aspirations.

Why not make things interesting with some good-natured gambling (only in legal markets, of course)? Let's take a look at some betting odds and prop bets ahead of what's shaping up as a critical game in the Lakers' young season, all courtesy of the Action Network.

Tonight's Game Spread

The Lakers are favored for the first time in a while tonight, opening as 2.5-point favorites. L.A., a team whose three best players have been playing for a combined 46 seasons and counting, will hopefully benefit from having a day's rest while at home in Los Angeles. I'm feeling frisky, let's take the over for Los Angeles to win by at least three points.

Troy Brown Jr.'s Total Points

The over/under for the expected scoring sum of L.A.'s new starting small forward tonight is set at 9.5. The 6'6" swingman out of Oregon is averaging nine points a game across his first five contests as a Laker, on .425/.294/1.000 shooting splits. He's also contributing 6.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.6 steals a night. If we zoom in to cover just the games in which TBJ has played since Darvin Ham elevated him to a starting role, he has scored over 9.5 points twice, averaging 11.7 across those three bouts. Take the over.

LeBron James's Double-Double Chances

Will the All-Star Lakers power forward, nursing a minor foot injury, notch his fourth double-double in eight games? King James often comes close to triple-double status, and given both teams' predilection for fast-paced, pass-happy offenses, this writer is going to go ahead and project that The Chosen One clears at least 10 rebounds or assists tonight at The Crypt.