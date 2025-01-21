Proposed Trade Idea Sees Lakers Landing $40 Million Center From West Rival
The Los Angeles Lakers have about two weeks left to make serious changes to their roster, which desperately needs a makeover.
The Lakers are a solid team. As of Monday, they are four games above .500 and the sixth seed. However, that is not good enough for a team and franchise that is all about securing titles.
Los Angeles wants to go for it all, and when you have superstars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers have as good a chance as anyone. However, they need the other pieces around them to help them out.
This trade scenario sees the Lakers get some frontcourt depth from their Western Conference rivals, the Dallas Mavericks.
In this trade idea, the Lakers acquire center Daniel Gafford from the Mavericks in exchange for two of L.A.'s key players.
Lakers receive: Daniel Gafford
Mavericks Receive: Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, 2025 second-round pick, 2027 second round pick.
Whether the Mavericks make this deal with their biggest West rival is unclear; however, this trade idea makes it work.
The Mavericks reportedly would love to part ways with Gafford, although he was a key player for them last season during their title run.
Christian Clark of The Athletic states, “The Mavericks have expressed interest in conversations with rival teams about acquiring an impact perimeter defender.” Gafford is among those on the trading block for Dallas.
The Mavericks may hang up the phone on the Lakers if they propose this trade; however, Gafford would be a considerable upgrade in the frontcourt and would massively help Davis.
The 26-year-old is an electric big man who stands at 6-foot-10 and weighs 265 pounds. He has been solid this season, averaging 11.7 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 70 percent from the field in 40 games and 20.0 minutes of action.
Gafford played arguably his best game of the season on Monday morning, recording 31 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, and seven blocks in 34 minutes of action. However, they fell to the Charlotte Hornets, 110-105.
The Lakers could use some help on the frontcourt, and a potential addition of Gafford would do wonders for L.A. to help out Davis and help their interior defense.
