Lakers News: Props And Odds Ahead of Nets-Lakers

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will play host to the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena, looking to snap a five-game losing streak without their best player and leader, LeBron James. Tip-off is set for... right now, 6:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet.

Marc Stein reports that, in addition to the suspended Kyrie Irving, the Nets will be without their own maximum-salaried reserve, Ben Simmons, who is sitting with a sore left knee, or sharpshooting guard Seth Curry, out with left ankle injury management.

But Brooklyn will still be fielding a roster that includes Kevin Durant so, you know, there's that.

The Nets will be starting young point guard Edmond Sumner in place of Irving, shooting guard Joe Harris, Durant at the three, Royce O'Neale at power forward, and Nicolas Claxton at center, per the YES Network.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, will be starting Patrick Beverley at point guard, Lonnie Walker IV at shooting guard, Austin Reaves at small forward, 6'6" Troy Brown Jr. at power forward, and Anthony Davis at center. This is the first time Darvin Ham has trotted out this starting lineup all season.

The Game's Spread

The Nets are currently five-point favorites tonight. As we've discussed, their defense lately has been terrific. The Lakers are terrible, and are without their best player. The only real question is the margin of victory. Take the Nets to cover.

Russell Westbrook's Combined Points + Assists + Rebounds

The Lakers' sixth man is projected to notch a cumulative 29.5 of points, assists and rebounds. With a more outsized role thanks to the absence of James, it's worth a wager at least to predict Brodie gets that done.

Anthony Davis's Combined Steals + Blocks

L.A. will be looking to its best healthy player to be fully engaged offensively. Will his total tally of steals and blocks exceed the projected 2.5? Thus far this season, Davis is averaging 2.0 blocks per game and 1.5 steals a night, so I'd say the chances are good!