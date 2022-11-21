Skip to main content

Lakers News: Sport Psychologist Addresses Criticism Being Leveled At Russell Westbrook

The "Russell Westbrick" chants have quieted lately.

Bally Sports' Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson chatted with sports psychologist Dr. TM Mosley about Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard Russell Westbrook prior to his move to the bench last month.

At the time, Westbrook's jumper was not falling, as he was forcing his shot too much in late-game pressure situations. The 6'3" ex-All-Star's shooting has stabilized somewhat, though he is still shooting a bit below his 43.8% career mark from the floor, at a rough 40.4% from the field on 13.7 tries a night. He is connecting on 32.7% of his 4.2 triples a night, which is actually his third-best percentage ever in his 15-year NBA career. He is making a decent 80% of his 4.2 free throws per game.

The 40.4% field goal number is bad any way you slice it. Westbrook had long been called "Russell Westbrick" by his online detractors for his poor jump shooting.

"Anyone who has someone who names them, you know it’s an old black mama saying: It’s often not what people call you, it’s what you answer to,'" Dr. Mosley said. "This is where the confidence and having the support system and having the coping skills and resources internally to be able to show up and go out there and give your absolute best in spite of... people who are saying that are not in that arena playing, they’re not at that elite level; so you don’t even want to give power to that because giving power to that undermines your ability to go out there and give it your best. So I can’t champion and say that I’m the best at something if I’m letting in information that tears me down."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Westbrook has indeed found a way to drown out the haters lately, as his move to sixth man has improved his scoring efficiency and morphed him from overpaid ex-superstar to beloved, fan favorite role player. Will the Long Beach native and his $47.1 million expiring contract stick around all season, or will he eventually be moved for role-playing depth or a more current All-Star? Time will tell.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

thomas bryant 11-20-22
News

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook And Thomas Bryant's Special Connection

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis 11-20-22
News

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Ready To Take This Show On The Road

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis jeremy sochan 11-20-22
News

Lakers News: LeBron-Less Lakers Spurn Spurs, Win Third Straight, 123-92

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis kevin durant jumper 11-13-22
News

Lakers News: Vocal Patrick Beverley, Team Leaders Galvanized Anthony Davis In Meeting Last Weekend

By Alex Kirschenbaum
russell westbrook tre jones jakob poeltl 3-7-22
News

Lakers News: Odds And Props Ahead Of Lakers-Spurs Part I

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lonnie walker 11-22
News

Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Focusing On His Game, Not Trade Possibilities

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis spurs 2021
News

Lakers News: Latest On LeBron James, Juan Toscano-Anderson And More

By Alex Kirschenbaum
bradley beal kcp 2021
News

Lakers Rumors: Is Rob Pelinka Waiting For A Bradley Beal Deal?

By Alex Kirschenbaum