Trade talks seem to be never-ending in Laker land, and they've all surrounded guard Russell Westbrook.

With the trade deadline less than a month away, best believe the Lakers will be rumored to move the former MVP for pieces that could fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

If the Lakers want to compete and prolong James' championship window, they must make a trade, and plenty of teams could look at the Lakers to get it done.

Bleacher Reports NBA staff came up with a list of potential suitors for the purple and gold, and once again, the Detriot Pistons make the cut with an intriguing proposal.

Lakers Receive: Bojan Bogdanović, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel

Pistons Receive: 2027 unprotected 1st-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, Max Christie and Russell Westbrook (to be bought out)

The Lakers are 17-12 overall since Nov. 13 and sit just a game-and-a-half outside of the West playoff picture. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been outstanding this season, with L.A. not looking all that far away from being a real threat to go on a playoff run. While landing another All-Star may be out of the question given their limited trade assets, the Lakers have to look for some sort of upgrade at the deadline and give James at least a chance at a fifth championship.

The centerpiece in this trade for L.A. would be the 33-year-old Bogdanovic, who is having a sensational season. The NBA vet is averaging 21.2 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 41.5% from three.

Bojan would be an excellent fit for the Lakers; he creates his own shot, is a good three-point shooter, and, most importantly, would fit incredibly alongside James and Davis.

Letting go of the youngster Max Christie would be tough since he's shown signs of being a good ball player, but it's in the Lakers' DNA to trade away young talent for proven players.

We'll see if the Lakers care about winning now or if they'll waste LeBron's last years of greatness.