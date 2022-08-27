You've probably figured out how we at All Lakers feel about the move that landed Patrick Beverley back in Los Angeles, albeit with a team that's actually won a title before this time (we're in favor).

Across four seasons with the Houston Rockets, four seasons with the (ugh) Los Angeles Clippers, and his last year with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 34-year-old vet has proven himself to be a solid leader, vigorous defender (he's a three-time All-Defensive Team honoree), an efficient three-point shooter (he's a career 37.8% three-point shooter on 4.2 attempts), and a solid off-ball cutter.

At this stage in their careers, he is a better player than 2021-22 starter Russell Westbrook, who appears to lack all of those skills at present and is an odd fit with his All-Star comrades LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Is Beverley better at present than, say, Alex Caruso, the unselfish, defense-first combo guard that the Lakers opted not to re-sign last summer so that they could prioritize re-signing Talen Horton-Tucker, who gave them very little last year and in turn was just flipped so that L.A. could nab Beverley? No. They should have stuck with Caruso in the first place. But the Lakers front office, led by team president Rob Pelinka, is moving forward from the smoldering wreckage that was the team's 33-49 season last year.

The Lakers will most likely continue to try to move on from Westbrook's $47.1 million contract. A deal for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and swingman Buddy Hield makes the most sense from L.A.'s side, but it remains to be seen whether the Pacers will be amenable to the Lakers' 2027 and 2029 picks for two players that could have lots of appeal across the league. Point being -- this is not the final form the Los Angeles Lakers will take.

So that's where we're at with the deal.

But how did everybody else feel when news of the trade was first announced Wednesday night? Let's take stock.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons, Boston Celtics mega-fan, reflected on the trade as if it was happening in a vacuum and the Lakers would make zero subsequent moves:

Rob Perez had a savvier big-picture appraisal of the deal in terms of what it meant for Westbrook's future -- although it does not seem that a trade for Westbrook has been finalized, one would hope that L.A. has something in mind.

The Athletic's Jon Krawczysnki, a Timberwolves beat reporter, spoke to how just Beverley's attitude could improve what had been a deeply despondent, apathetic Lakers squad last year:

Complex Sports, noting Westbrook and Beverley's longstanding feud, joked about their expected lack of on-court chemistry as if they would actually be sharing the floor together this fall (again, that seems unlikely):

Allen Sliwa of ESPN agreed that adding Beverley appeared to be a solid win-now move, and that the loss of Talen Horton-Tucker's potential and Stanley Johnson's current abilities was worth it:

Molly Morrison, a very funny follow for hoops heads on social media, alluded to the fact that Beverley, a famous pest and irritant on the floor, had probably rubbed plenty of Lakers fans the wrong way:

We now turn to perhaps the most incisive tweet that Lakers Hall of Fame point guard Magic Johnson has ever written (or ghost-written, either way), which definitely speaks to exactly what Morrison was talking about:

Tony Jones of The Athletic, a Jazz beat writer, considered the future fit of 21-year-old Talen Horton-Tucker on what looks to be a re-building Utah club:

Another Jazz beat writer, Sarah Todd of the Deseret News, felt similarly about the appeal of Horton-Tucker (and Johnson, who actually did help the Lakers on the floor last year in a limited role):