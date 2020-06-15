Quinn Cook Tweets Rayshard Brooks 'Should Still Be ALIVE!’

Quinn Cook spoke out about the death of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man who was shot and killed by a white police officer on Friday in Atlanta.

“Seeing this full Rayshard Brooks clip just broke my heart,” Cook tweeted Sunday. “Why did he have to die?!?! To actually see how respectful and compliant he was with the police makes it even worse. This (expletive) has to STOP. He should still be ALIVE!”

The police were called after Brooks fell asleep in his car at a Wendy’s drive-through. Camera footage show him complying with officers, answering their questions and taking a breathalyzer and sobriety test. The interaction turned fatal after officers struggled to detain Brooks when he was placed under arrest, and Brooks appeared to grab an officer’s taser and, according to a Wendy’s surveillance camera, pointed it at an officer and ran away. Officer Garrett Rolfe shot Brooks twice in the back while he was running.

A medical examiner in Atlanta declared Brooks' death a homicide.

Rolfe was fired and officer Devin Bronsan was placed on administrative duty. Atlanta police chief Erika Shields resigned.

Protests erupted after Brooks' death and the Wendy’s where he was killed was burned down on Saturday.

"There is a clear distinction between what you can do and what you should do," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a news conference over the weekend. "I do not believe this was a justified use of deadly force."

Brooks' death happened weeks after George Floyd was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25, leading to widespread protests against racism and police brutality across the nation.

Cook added that Brooks' death could've easily been avoided.

“They should of (sic) helped that man!” Cook tweeted. “Called his sister to come get him! He said he would WALK home because he didn’t want to be in violation of anything! Come on bro he didn’t have to die!“