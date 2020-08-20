SI.com
Rajon Rondo Is Inactive For Game 2 Of The Lakers' First-Round Playoff Series Against Portland

Melissa Rohlin

Rajon Rondo is inactive for Game 2 of the Lakers' first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. 

Before Thursday's game, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said that Rondo is "close" to making his return, but his conditioning needs to improve. 

"He's just got to get his legs under him," Vogel said in a videoconference call. "You go five or six weeks without playing basketball, you can work out all you want, it's just not the same as playing in a game. He's just got to get his legs under him."

Rondo sustained a fractured right thumb in the Lakers' second practice inside the NBA bubble 5 1/2 weeks ago on July 12. He was listed as questionable ahead of Thursday's game, with Vogel saying Wednesday he's "50-50."

Rondo practiced for the first time Monday after undergoing surgery to repair the thumb July 15. He was expected to return to full basketball activities between six-to-eight weeks, but Vogel said he's ahead of schedule. 

But Vogel added Wednesday that he's not going to rush Rondo's return. 

"Rondo is working really hard to get back and we’ll have him back when he’s ready, not before," Vogel said Wednesday. 

Rondo, a four-time All-Star and one-time NBA champion in 2008, was averaging 7.1 points, three rebounds and five assists in 20.5 minutes a game before the season was suspended March 11.

The eighth-seeded Trail Blazers upset the top-seeded Lakers in Game 1 on Tuesday, 100-93. 

