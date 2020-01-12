AllLakers
Rajon Rondo Sustains Strained Right Ring Finger Against Oklahoma City

Melissa Rohlin

Rajon Rondo sustained a strained ring finger on his right hand in the first half of the Lakers' 125-110 win over Oklahoma City on Saturday, the Lakers confirmed to reporters after the game. 

He had X-rays which were negative.

Rondo opened the game with 12 points on six-for-six shooting, but went on to shoot 4-for-16 from the field, including making only one of his six three-point attempts.

He finished with 21 points on 10-for-22 shooting, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Rondo is listed as day-to-day. The Lakers next game is against Cleveland at Staples Center on Monday.

The 33-year-old, who started for LeBron James (illness) against the Thunder, had a lot of issues with that hand last season. Four days after returning from a surgery to repair a fractured third metacarpal in his right hand that sidelined him for 17 games, Rondo suffered a Grade 3 sprain to his right ring finger on Dec. 25, 2018, against Golden State that required surgery. He missed another 14 games because of that injury.

