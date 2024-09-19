Re-Signed Lakers Free Agent Explains Decision to Return to LA
The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for the 2024-25 season, which starts in a little over a month.
L.A. will look to be a contender this upcoming season. While they are not projected to be a team vying for an NBA title, they could be in the mix if everyone pans out this season. The Lakers are led by two of the 20 best players in the NBA, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
James and Davis will be vital for the team. Guys like D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura, to name a few, will need to step up massively. These guys will be massive for L.A., but none may be more critical than third-year guard Max Christie.
Christie entered the offseason as a restricted free agent but signed back with L.A. just before the start of free agency. In a recent interview with Spectrum SportsNet, Christie discussed his decision to re-sign with the Lakers.
"I wanted to come back," said Christie. "I believe that we are building something great here. We got two big dogs here with LeBron [James] and AD [Anthony Davis], and we have a firey new coaching staff that I really like so far; I have been getting along with them really well. It was just great to get that done right before free agency started. I'm happy to be back; I've been working here for a while now, and I'm happy to get the new season rolling."
Christie signed a four-year, $32 million deal. The Lakers believe in Christie, and if things pan out for him and L.A., this contract could be seen as a bargain right out of the gate.
The 21-year-old struggled to find minutes for the Lakers in his first two seasons, but that is scheduled to change this season. The Lakers have big plans for Christie, and he could be the difference-maker for the Purple and Gold.
Christie has been working on his game all summer and is looking forward to displaying it this season.
"How important the mental game is for me," Christie continued. "How confident I feel right now and that's really a big byproduct of what I've worked on this summer. It's been a big part of my mental game. I feel like I have the skills, like you said. Offensively, I shoot the ball pretty well and defensively I'm athletic enough and I have good instincts to guard people. So for me I think it's just having the confidence to be able to put that into action this year when I am out there on the floor."
Don't be surprised if Christie emerges as one of L.A.'s top players this season.
More Lakers: Former Lakers Guard Signs with Western Conference Powerhouse