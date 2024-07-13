Lakers News: Reed Sheppard, Rockets Obliterate LA in Vegas Summer League Game
Despite No. 17 overall rookie draft pick Dalton Knecht's best game yet, the Los Angeles Lakers fell to No. 3 draft pick Reed Sheppard, 2023 No. 20 selection Cam Whitmore and the rest of the Summer League vintage of the Houston Rockets in a blowout on Friday night, 99-80.
In their first game at Las Vegas' Thomas & Mack Center following an 0-3 run at the California Classic, L.A. struggled to contain Whitmore or Sheppard. Whitmore logged a team-best +24 (tied with new addition AJ Griffin), while scoring 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field and pulling down 10 rebounds. Sheppard, the No. 3 pick out of Kentucky, scored a Rockets-most 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the floor (4-of-6 from deep), while also dishing out five dimes, pulling down four boards, blocking three shots and swiping one steal.
Knecht led all scorers with 25 points on a solid 9-of-18 shooting from the field (5-of-11 from beyond the arc), while also grabbing six boards, passing for four assists, grabbing one steal and rejecting one block.
Returning two-way L.A. center Colin Castleton notched yet another double-double, with 10 points and 10 rebounds. No. 55 pick Bronny James, again starting at the two-spot with Tommy Kuhse running the point, scored eight points on 3-of-14 shooting from the floor.
Next up for the Lakers is a matchup on Monday against the Boston Celtics' Summer League squad, set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. PT.
