AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Report: Lakers To Ask Some Senior Level Staff To Defer 20 Percent Of Salary

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers are asking a select group of senior level staff to defer 20 percent of their salaries, according to The Athletic. 

The NBA was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and there's currently no timeline for its return.

A salary deferment from the team's higher paid officials could protect some lower-earning employees, according to ESPN.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver suspended the season nearly four weeks ago after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. 

The virus has killed 12,064 people in the United States as of Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Silver said he doesn't know if or when the season will resume during a live-streamed interview with Turner Sports' Ernie Johnson on the NBA's Twitter account on Monday.

"We should just accept that at least for the month of April, we won't be in a position to make any decisions," Silver said. "...It doesn't mean that internally, both the league and in discussions with our our players and the teams, we aren't looking at many different scenarios for restarting the season. But it honestly is just too early given what's happening right now to even be able to project or predict where we'll be in a few weeks."

Before the hiatus, the Lakers were atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14. They had made the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and were hoping to compete for their first championship since 2010. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers' Danny Green Remains Optimistic That NBA Season Will Resume

“By any means necessary, we’re going to try and salvage the season,” Green said.

Melissa Rohlin

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Discusses His Call With President Trump

President Donald Trump held a conference call on Saturday with many of the major sports league commissioners.

Melissa Rohlin

It’s Taco Tuesday! LeBron James Serving Up Tacos To Families

The LeBron Family Foundation delivers taco kits to 340 “I Promise School” students’ families In Akron, Ohio every Tuesday.

Jill Painter Lopez

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Said League Won't Make Any Decisions In April

Silver suspended the NBA on March 11 to help try and slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Moved To Tears Watching Debut Of His 'I Promise' Documentary Series

The Lakers superstar watched the first three episodes Monday about the school he launched in 2018 in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

Jill Painter Lopez

Re-watching The Lakers Win Over Celtics In 2010 NBA Finals Is Good Medicine For Fans

The ESPN rebroadcast of Kobe Bryant winning his last NBA championship in 2010 was heartwarming for many fans.

Jill Painter Lopez

DeMarcus Cousins Calls Alex Caruso The GOAT During NBA 2K Tournament

Caruso, a reserve guard, gets MVP chants during Lakers games.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James' 'I Promise' Documentary Series Debuts Monday

The series has 15 episodes and can be watched on Quibi, a mobile-only streaming platform.

Melissa Rohlin

Pau Gasol Reacts To Kobe Bryant's HOF Election, Says We Can Learn From His Mentality

Kobe Bryant will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame, it was announced Saturday.

Melissa Rohlin

Ron Artest III Accidentally Left Alone On Court With Trophy After Lakers 2010 Title

Metta World Peace's son, Ron Artest III, recalled a funny story about how he was left behind on the Staples Center court after the Lakers beat the Boston Celtics in 2010.

Jill Painter Lopez