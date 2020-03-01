AllLakers

Report: Lakers Will Waive Guard Troy Daniels

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers will reportedly waive shooting guard Troy Daniels, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The move will open a roster spot up for the Lakers. 

Daniels was seldomly used, averaging 4.2 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 11.1 minutes over 41 games for the Lakers this season. 

March 1 is the last day that a player can be waived and remain eligible for the playoffs with a new team. 

The Lakers signed Daniels to a one-year, $2.1 million deal in July. 

Daniels, 28, has a career average of nearly 40 percent from beyond the three-point line over his seven seasons in the league. He's averaging 35.7 percent from that distance this season. 

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview: Lakers vs. New Orleans

The Lakers play at New Orleans on Sunday in their second leg of a back-to-back

Melissa Rohlin

Four Takeaways From The Lakers' 105-88 Loss To Memphis on Saturday

The Lakers' seven-game winning streak was snapped Saturday by the Grizzlies in their first game of a back-to-back

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James And Anthony Davis Will Play Against Memphis

The Lakers play at Memphis on Saturday in their second game of a three-game trip

Melissa Rohlin

Preview: Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Lakers play at Memphis on Saturday in their first game of a back-to-back

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Is Questionable Against Memphis Grizzlies

The Lakers play at Memphis on Saturday in their second game of a three-game trip

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant's Sister Gets Tattoo To Honor Him and Gianna

Bryant's sister, Sharia Washington, got a tattoo following the death of Kobe and Gianna in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26

Melissa Rohlin

Gregg Popovich Helped Danny Green Turn The Corner

Green, who signed a two year, $30 million deal with the Lakers in July, grew into the player he is today because of Popovich

Melissa Rohlin

Four Takeaways From The Lakers' 116-86 Win Over Golden State

The Lakers improved to 45-12, 24-5 on the road

Melissa Rohlin

Frank Vogel Says NBA Is More Of An 'Open Race' Without Warriors

The Lakers play at Golden State on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Is Out For Thursday's Game Against Warriors

James will miss Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors because of a sore groin

Melissa Rohlin