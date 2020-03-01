Report: Lakers Will Waive Guard Troy Daniels

The Lakers will reportedly waive shooting guard Troy Daniels, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The move will open a roster spot up for the Lakers.

Daniels was seldomly used, averaging 4.2 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 11.1 minutes over 41 games for the Lakers this season.

March 1 is the last day that a player can be waived and remain eligible for the playoffs with a new team.

The Lakers signed Daniels to a one-year, $2.1 million deal in July.

Daniels, 28, has a career average of nearly 40 percent from beyond the three-point line over his seven seasons in the league. He's averaging 35.7 percent from that distance this season.