Report: Lakers Will Work Out Dion Waiters On Monday

Jill Painter Lopez

The Lakers are working out free agent shooting guard Dion Waiters today, according to a report from ESPN.

On Sunday, the Lakers waived guard Troy Daniels, which frees up a roster spot for the Lakers in case they want to add a player this month. The move also gives Daniels an opportunity to sign with another team, Frank Vogel told reporters in New Orleans.

The 28-year-old Waiters has played for Cleveland, Oklahoma City and most recently, Miami. Waiters served three different suspensions with the Heat this season, including for contact detrimental to the team and “failure to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination.”

He was traded to Memphis on Feb. 6 and released three days later.

Waiters is averaging 13.2 points and 2.7 assists per game in his eight-year NBA career.

He was the fourth overall pick by Cleveland in the 2012 NBA draft. If the Lakers were to sign Waiters, he would join LeBron James again as the two were teammates with the Cavaliers.

Daniels thanked the Lakers In an Instragram post and wrote: “Being in LA literally changed my life for the better and I’m excited to see what’s next!!”

