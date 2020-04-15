AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Revisiting JaVale McGee’s Impactful Trip To Uganda In The Offseason

Jill Painter Lopez

Last summer, JaVale McGee made his third trip to Uganda in an effort to help bring clean water to areas in Africa and all over the world. 

After watching children walk long distances with heavy cans on their heads to collect water for their families, he co-founded "The Juglife Foundation," with the goal of helping underdeveloped areas get access to clean water in all corners of the world. McGee’s foundation has partnered with Water for Life, a non-profit organization that builds water wells in impoverished areas and helps people sustain them.

McGee discussed the trip in an interview with Spectrum SportsNet's “Backstage Lakers” and posted part of the discussion to his Twitter account Tuesday. 

“My first time going I saw the water was all murky and not clear at all, green algae on top of the water,” McGee told Spectrum SportsNet. “Kids have to go there with a jerrycan, which is a 20-gallon gas can, basically, and they fill it and walk 20-30 miles back to their village, which is basically putting diseases in your jerrycan and taking it back to your village to spread the disease even more.” 

McGee wants to make clean water easier for everyone to access. 

“Looking at the water source is such a disheartening thing to think people will actually have to drink this,” McGee said.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Writes Message To One Of His 'I Promise' School Students

James empathizes with one of the students featured in his docuseries 'I Promise.'

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Dances At A Virtual Club On TikTok

James is keeping his millions of followers on social media entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking Post On Four-Year Anniversary Of Kobe’s Final Game

Vanessa Bryant wrote about her pain following her husband's death on Jan. 26.

Jill Painter Lopez

Anthony Davis Gives Gift To Local Artist On ‘Thanks A Million’

Gustavo Zermeño received $100,000 from Anthony Davis after painting a mural of him.

Jill Painter Lopez

Shaquille O'Neal's Son Jokes He Named Boat 'Free Throw' So He Won't Sink It

Shareef O'Neal had some fun at his father's expense.

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant's Last Game Was Four Years Ago To This Date, NBA TV Will Re-Air It Tonight

Bryant scored 60 points in his final game against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016, exactly four years ago to this date.

Melissa Rohlin

Watch Artist Make Incredible Kobe Bryant Sculpture

Check out an artist making a sculpture of Kobe Bryant.

Melissa Rohlin

Shaquille O'Neal Offered Former Laker Teammate Money 'To Get Into It' With Kobe Bryant

Isaiah Rider said on 'All The Smoke' podcast that Shaquille O'Neal offered him $10,000 to provoke Kobe Bryant.

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant Shares Cute Easter Activity With Her Daughters

The wife of the late Kobe Bryant helped her two youngest girls with opening an egg filled with chocolate.

Jill Painter Lopez

JaVale McGee Asks Steph Curry Whom He Wants To Score 60 Points Against

Curry wasn't very discriminating in his response.

Melissa Rohlin