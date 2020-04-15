Revisiting JaVale McGee’s Impactful Trip To Uganda In The Offseason

Last summer, JaVale McGee made his third trip to Uganda in an effort to help bring clean water to areas in Africa and all over the world.

After watching children walk long distances with heavy cans on their heads to collect water for their families, he co-founded "The Juglife Foundation," with the goal of helping underdeveloped areas get access to clean water in all corners of the world. McGee’s foundation has partnered with Water for Life, a non-profit organization that builds water wells in impoverished areas and helps people sustain them.

McGee discussed the trip in an interview with Spectrum SportsNet's “Backstage Lakers” and posted part of the discussion to his Twitter account Tuesday.

“My first time going I saw the water was all murky and not clear at all, green algae on top of the water,” McGee told Spectrum SportsNet. “Kids have to go there with a jerrycan, which is a 20-gallon gas can, basically, and they fill it and walk 20-30 miles back to their village, which is basically putting diseases in your jerrycan and taking it back to your village to spread the disease even more.”

McGee wants to make clean water easier for everyone to access.

“Looking at the water source is such a disheartening thing to think people will actually have to drink this,” McGee said.