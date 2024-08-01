Ric Flair Reveals Thoughts On Bronny James Being Drafted By Lakers
One of the most controversial moments of the 2024 NBA Draft was when the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James, LeBron James' son, at No. 55.
This has caused many NBA analysts and experts to criticize the Lakers organization for focusing more on publicity and ticket sales than actually trying to win a championship. Others have defended Bronny James, saying that people need to give the young athlete a chance to grow into his own person.
One person who was supportive of Bronny James was legendary professional wrestler Ric Flair, who took to social media to show his enthusiasm for the young player.
"Bronny James To The Lakers," Flair said. "CONGRATULATIONS! So Damn Cool! And His Son Side By Side! LFG!! WOOOOO! Nothing Greater In Life Than Seeing Your Legacy Carried On Through Your Children!"
One of the greatest wrestlers of all time, Flair debuted in professional wrestling in 1972. Since then, he has appeared in multiple organizations, including World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), World Championship Wrestling (WCW), Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).
Known as the Nature Boy, Flair is a record-breaking 16-time world champion, although he claims to be a 21-time world champion. He's an eight-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, a six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, and a two-time WWF Champion (now WWE).
Flair had his final match at an independent event titled "Ric Flair's Last Match" on July 31, 2022. It was the second highest-grossing North American independent professional wrestling event of all time.
Much like LeBron James, Flair has brought his children into the family business. His eldest son, David Flair, wrestled in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. He held the United States Heavyweight Championship and WCW World Tag Team Championship one time each.
Ric Flair's daughter, Charlotte Flair, has a more impressive pedigree. Debuting with WWE in 2012, Flair is a 14-time world champion, having won the WWE Raw Women's Championship six times, the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship seven times, and the WWE Divas Championship once. She won the Women's Royal Rumble in 2020.
Bronny James' NBA journey has only just begun, and he's steadily been improving over each game he played in summer league. Time will tell if his career turns out more like David's or Charlotte's.
