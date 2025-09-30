Rich Paul Sends Clear Message to Lakers Regarding LeBron James
For LeBron James to be entering Year 23 of his illustrious basketball career, the annual maitenence on his body is arguably better than any athlete we've seen to date.
Even into his 40s, the Los Angeles Lakers star is doing things on the court people half his age struggle to accomplish. It doesn't appear as if he's slowing down physically anytime soon, and credit must be given to James for doing all the right things in keeping his body from breaking down.
Interestingly enough, the public may have gotten somewhat of a glimpse into what has recently enabled him to play at an All-Star level. According to ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin, James's support system/inner circle recently spoke with the Lakers and requested tha thte team be "overly cautious" with him as the team ramps up for the start of the regular season.
McMenamin appeared on ESPN programming to deliver the news. In terms of reading into this statement, there's two ways to potentially look at this.
For one, James is going to be turning 41 in December. Naturally, letting him ease his way into the season without putting a ton of miles on him would be the prudent thing to do.
On the other hand, is this a sneaky admission that James will be continuing his NBA career after this season? He will not be under contract with the Lakers once this year concludes, and James himself has been very coy about his future moving forward.
It would only make sense for James to try and stay fresh for the rigorous NBA season. Also, given his profile and the significance he holds in the annals of the league, a public retirement tour a la the late Kobe Bryant would seem both plausible and expected.
The fact he's yet to announce anything in that regard, coupled with these wishes from his team, seems to suggest that this won't be his final season in the NBA.
Whether he retires with the Lakers or not is an entirely different question. Regardless, a healthy James and a slimmed-down Luka Doncic give the Los Angeles Lakers a puncher's chance at being more of a contender than many across the NBA are expecting them to be.
