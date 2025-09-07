All Lakers

Rival Coach Gets Honest About Lakers’ Luka Doncic

Alex Kirschenbaum

Aug 2, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic (77) talks with team co-owner Jeanie Buss following a press conference announcing the signing of a 3-year, $165 million contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Aug 2, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic (77) talks with team co-owner Jeanie Buss following a press conference announcing the signing of a 3-year, $165 million contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Five-time All-NBA First Team Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic is in the midst of his first international offseason play as a member of L.A.

The 6-foot-6 vet just punched Slovenia's ticket to the quarterfinal round of EuroBasket 2025 after a successful Sunday matchup against Italy.

While speaking with Cesare Milanti of Eurohoops ahead of the game, Italian national team head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco reflected on the impact the Lakers superstar is having on Slovenia.

“If we are talking about Slovenia, we have to talk about Luka Doncic. I respect [Aleksej] Nikolic, [Edo] Muric, and all of the guys who play with him," Milanti said. "[Alen] Omic is a friend of mine, so of course I respect them. But Luka is like something different.”

“The Los Angeles Lakers are probably the most iconic team ever, and now the main player there is Luka Doncic. That’s something huge. We respect Slovenia a lot, and it will be tough. It’s a basketball game, so we have to enjoy and try to do our best. Of course, we are not afraid, but we respect you a lot,” Milanti noted.

Other Unstoppable NBA Forces at EuroBasket

Pozzecco noted that Doncic was not the only unstoppable NBA force trying to medal at EuroBasket, citing Serbia's Nikola Jokic (whose day job is serving as the three-time MVP center for the Denver Nuggets) and Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo (normally a Milwaukee Bucks two-time MVP power forward) as the other two superstars in the tournament. Serbia was eliminated in the round of 16.

“You can’t stop him, [Giannis] Antetokounmpo, [Nikola] Jokic. Those guys are the best players in the world, so you cannot stop them. You have to play defense against them and try to make them tired,” Pozzecco said.

“He’s the leader in every statistic. He’s Luka Doncic, I’m not surprised. He’s in shape as always, but probably a little bit more, and is one of the best players in the world,” Pozzecco said.

Doncic effectively worked his "Luka Magic" against Pozzecco's Italian team, led by Miami Heat small forward Simone Fontecchio. He scored 22 points on 7-of-10 field goal shooting (3-of-6 from deep) in just the first quarter, and finished with 42 points in a narrow 84-77 victory.

Slovenia will next square off against Germany, led by Sacramento Kings point guard Dennis Schröder and Orlando Magic small forward Franz Wagner, for the chance to make the semifinals and compete for a medal.

