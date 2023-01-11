Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James sat down for an extensive chat, in a somewhat rare lengthy conversation for the LA superstar.

Unfortunately, some media members feel that the interview was hampered by the interviewee.

Marlow Stern of Rolling Stone had some choice words for Dave McMenamin of ESPN, who recently sat down for a 15-minute interview with the 18-time All-Star.

Stern opines that McMenamin fed James simple, generous questions without challenging him on anything -- interview "softballs" as it were. Or, as Stern puts it, "a few lame questions that we already knew the answers to."

You can view the entire 15-minute conversation between McMenamin and James below:

Stern (retroactively) suggests LeBron James insider Brian Windhorst, also with ESPN, should have been brought in to ask more pressing questions.

We at All Lakers don't necessarily see things that way. Granted, these were not particularly deep or probing questions, but we've gotten plenty of interesting off-the-cuff James quotes already this season anyway. A more genial chat is fine. McMenamin did get a slight update on James's timeline for determining when to retire from NBA ball, at the very least, though to be fair it is one that LBJ has previously established.