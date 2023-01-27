Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, for whom the team traded three second-round draft picks and the expiring contract of lackluster point guard Kendrick Nunn, had a solid first game for LA on Wednesday against the visiting San Antonio Spurs, a 113-104 Lakers victory.

For his debut game as a Laker, Hachimura suited up for 21:31. He scored 12 points while shooting 4-of-7 from the floor and 3-of-6 from the charity stripe.

Now, some interesting information about his defensive acumen has come to light, courtesy of The Lead. At 6'8" with a 7'2" wingspan, the athletic Gonzaga product has the tools to at least be a solid defender, but he has proven to be relatively unidimensional thus far in his brief NBA career: he's a scorer first, and is especially effective off of catch-and-shoot looks.

But apparently, that defensive upside has already been paying off: opposing players shoot just 36.9% from the floor when Hachimura is the closest defender.

Even if he winds up just being a shooter (for his career, he's nailing a decent 35.5% of his 2.5 triple tries a night), Hachimura still helps balance LA's roster, and was well worth the investment. But the 24-year-old has been in a very unstable situation with the Washington Wizards, and is now playing alongside his two best teammates ever in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. There's a chance he has room to grow on both ends of the court.

