Lakers' Rui Hachimura Shockingly Ruled Out Ahead of Pelicans Game
On the heels of one of his best games of the season, albeit in a high-stakes 123-116 loss against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, Los Angeles Lakers starting small forward Rui Hachimura has surprisingly been ruled out ahead of what could have been an encore performance against a nakedly tanking New Orleans Pelicans team.
Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the 6-foot-8 pro will sit out with a left patellar tendinopathy, newly diagnosed since the Warriors defeat.
21-time All-Star Lakers power forward LeBron James, meanwhile, is considered probable to play on the second night of a back-to-back, despite suiting up for 40 minutes as a 40-year-old.
Although five-time All-NBA First Team Lakers guard Luka Doncic incurred a left (non-shooting arm) elbow injury that required icing and a protective wrap postgame, he did not wind up on the club's latest injury report.
Los Angeles will be suiting up for a banged-up New Orleans team desperate to put this season behind it. Two-time All-Star Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson, All-Defensive Teamer Herbert Jones, former one-time All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, veteran guard CJ McCollum, and wing Trey Murphy III have all been ruled out for the duration of the season.
Without Hachimura, the Lakers seem likely to slot in 3-and-D reserve swingman Dorian Finney-Smith as their starting small forward, although there's a possibility that head coach JJ Redick rides Gabe Vincent's recent hot hand, moves him into an interim starting point guard role and shifts Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic up a position.
Hachimura's two-way versatility, however, will be missed. He's evolved into an elite spot-up shooter from distance this year, and is capable of playing anywhere from the three to the five. Hachimura has essentially been Redick's preferred backup small-ball center behind starting five Jaxson Hayes in most matchups.
Through 56 healthy contests for Los Angeles this season, the 27-year-old out of Gonzaga has been averaging 13.1 points on .507/.414/.764 shooting splits, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.8 steals a night.
The action tips off in Crypto.com Arena at 7:30 p.m. PT.
