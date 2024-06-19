Lakers Rumors: Los Angeles Considering Major Changes At One Key Position?
Following the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Finals on Monday night (let's not talk about who won or what record for most league titles was just broken), the entire NBA is now officially entering its offseason.
The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to rebound from a mediocre 47-35 regular season and a five-game first round "gentlemen's sweep" at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. Beyond the player options of All-NBA forward LeBron James (worth $51.4 million) and starting point guard D'Angelo Russell ($18.7 million), the team has some interesting decisions to make on its own free agents Taurean Prince and Spencer Dinwiddie, prior to the start of general free agency on June 30.
L.A. also owns the Nos. 17 and 55 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Purple and Gold seem to be interested in shoring up one position in particular, and are apparently keeping tabs on both free agency and the draft as they assess their options.
According to Ian Begley of SNY.tv, Los Angeles is looking at how it can improve at center. The Lakers have worked out several center prospects ahead of the draft. While Alex Sarr might be off the board by the time Los Angeles picks, Purdue big man Zach Edey and Duke center Kyle Filipowski could both be available.
Free agent candidates like Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton, New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas, and perhaps Indiana Pacers center/power forward Jalen Smith (he has a player option) could all be intriguing fits, if the price is right.
Los Angeles signed Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood last summer, and neither quite clicked. Hayes, a former lottery pick, is incredibly raw on offense and a bit of a foul liability on defense. Wood's jumper abandoned him for much of the year.
Could All-Star center Anthony Davis be shifted to an occasional power forward role, depending on whom L.A. adds.
