Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Believes Anthony Davis Can Play At This Recent Level Every Night

In Friday's game against the visiting Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers reserve guard Russell Westbrook notched his third consecutive double-double of the season. His 10 points, five rebounds and 12 assists contributed to the team’s 128-121 victory over Detroit.

Anthony Davis also put on a strong performance alongside the team’s sixth man. The power forward ended the night with 38 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks. Last Sunday, in a win against the Brooklyn Nets, he also nabbed 37 points and 18 rebounds. These two games marked his first back-to-back 30-pieces since last February.

When Westbrook was asked about what he thought of Davis’ recent play, the former All-Star was effusive in his praise:

“Imposing his will. Which he’s more than capable of doing every night. Just a mindset and making sure that he’s locked in once he steps on the floor.”

With LeBron James still out due to a left abductor strain, the two veterans have shown their ability to step up and make an impact on both ends.

The Pistons simply had no answer for the big man. During the first quarter alone, Marvin Bagley III, Jalen Duren, and Nerlens Noel picked up seven total fouls trying to defend him.

By the middle of the second frame, the presences of both Davis and Westbrook helped to turn things around for the Lakers, thanks to their assertiveness and veteran savvy.

Most notably, Westbrook’s inbounds pass from ¾ down the sideline to starting wing Lonnie Walker IV set up a buzzer-beating three-pointer to take a halftime lead.

“I just read the game. I’m reading defenders, just finding ways to try to make the game easy for everybody else.”

Westbrook and Davis have proven that their dominance and role-playing skills to be effective in this mini-win streak. They'll strive to notch a third consecutive victory Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs.